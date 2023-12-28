Church burglary in Cranbourne

Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance following a burglary and theft in Cranbourne last month.

Investigators have been told a woman entered a church on Sladen Street about 2pm on 19 November.

Once inside the church, the woman handled a number of envelopes that had been placed on a table for a baptism which was taking place at the time.

It is understood she then moved into a preparation area off the main part of the church and helped herself to a number of items including keys, microphones, a bag, a cross and a set of walkie talkies.

The woman is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and 40-50 -years-old.

In the CCTV footage, she was wearing white shoes, black pants, a blue hat and a black top with white stripes on the sleeves.

Investigators have released CCTV and images of a woman they believe may be able to assist with their inquires.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au