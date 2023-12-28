Detailing at home

Cleaning your much loved car can be a refreshing step in your life routine, but often automatic washers can feel scary to use, with a reputation for leaving micro scratches.

Cleaning your own car doesn’t need to be over complicated and we’ve put together our top tips for car washing at home that’ll have your car shining in no time at all, inside and out.

First of all, starting with the outside will have the hard part out of the way.

Select your favourite wash product and rinse the outside all over with a hose to remove loose dirt.

By filling up two buckets you’ll save yourself some effort and ensure you’re not putting dirty water back onto your car, one bucket should have your suds to go directly onto the vehicle and the other should be used to rinse the sponge after each wipe over.

Depending on the car’s build up, you may need to rinse it a couple of times but once done, give the vehicle a wipe over with a chamois cloth and if you like a polished look there’s a number of products on the market to get this job done.

A polish will lightly protect your car from small scratches, making them easier to buff out and if your’e not up to it yourself, there’s a number of services providers to do this step.

Once finished with the outside, ensuring wheels have been washed over and leaves are removed from bonnet an boot spaces you can move to the inside.

Depending on the interior of your car will identity the products you use, we suggest starting with a quick vacuum throughout.

Get into any small spaces with a thin vacuum nozzle attachment, go over cup holders and around gear sticks, this will make it easier when wiping them over later if loose crumbs and particles are already removed before they’re damp.

If you have a leather interior you‘ll need a specific cleaner to ensure you don’t damage this and a damp cotton swabs works wonders for hard to reach places.

Then once you’ve given the interior a decent wipe over you can go back over with a vacuum and wipe the window and windscreens with a glass cleaner.

It’s a good idea once your car is out and accessible, check water reserves and oil for a little extra love for your car.