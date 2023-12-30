Healthy tummies help healthy minds

By Gabriella Payne

The age old saying ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ has ensured many children stay healthy and strong with a nutritious, balanced diet for years now – and it’s still just as relevant a saying as any.

To help your children thrive in the classroom, it’s important to be feeding them a healthy, nutritious diet filled with all the energy they need to grow and flourish as young students.

But when life gets busy, it can be hard to ensure the food your family’s eating is covering all the necessary bases, so why not use these handy tips to help boost your child’s brain power?

Firstly: start your day the right way. Breakfast is often overlooked and sometimes rushed, but this morning meal is one of the most important of the day.

Fuelling up before school with a healthy balanced breakfast will ensure your child has all the energy they need to play, learn and power on throughout the day.

Whole grain cereals and toast are always a quick, easy option and for the colder months, why not try some porridge?

Fresh fruit smoothies, yoghurt, eggs and beans are all other quick, nutritious ideas… the ideas are limitless.

A healthy lunchbox made up of a mixture of foods will keep your kids happy and eating healthily, and to save on time, try preparing it the night before.

Opt for fresh, unprocessed foods such as pieces of fruit and tubs of yoghurt as sweet treats and avoid processed, sugary foods which provide little to no nutritional value.

A good old fashioned sandwich with wholemeal bread is always a good lunch time staple, and remind your kids to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

If you struggle to get your kids to drink water, why not try adding a splash of lemon juice, or getting them a fun, colourful water bottle to drink out of?

Dinner ideas are endless, but as long as you’re getting plenty of veggies, some protein and other important nutrients in your diet, your kids will be perfectly placed to make the most out of their education.

And the last tip? By eating healthily yourself, you’ll be leading by example and be a healthy eating role model for your kids into the future.