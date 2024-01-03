Springvale robbery appeal

Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in Springvale last week.

It is understood a 19-year-old Springvale man was approached by an unknown man on Stephens Avenue about 9pm on Monday 22 December.

Police were told the man grabbed the victim from behind and placed him in a headlock, before taking his mobile phone, headphones and wallet.

A second man then approached the victim and asked for the pin code for his phone.

After the victim refused, the man threatened the victim before he threw punches and kicks.

Detectives were told a third man then assaulted the victim.

All three men got into what police believe is a silver 2018 BMW 118 sedan and drove off.

The victim was lucky to escape with bruises and abrasions from the assault.

Investigators have released images of three men they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The first man is approximately 183cm tall, wearing all dark clothing with what appears to be an Everlast hoodie and gloves.

The second man is approximately 183cm tall, wearing all dark clothing including a Gant-brand hoodie, Adidas Yeezy boost shoes and a glove on his right hand.

The third man is approximately 183cm tall, wearing all dark clothing and Nike shoes

Anyone with information or any witnesses is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.