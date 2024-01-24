Food and fibre exports boom

A new report shows Victoria is leading the nation for international food and fibre sales.

Minister for Economic Growth Tim Pallas visited Remedy Drinks in Dandenong South to release the 2022-23 Food and Fibre Export Performance Report, which shows Victoria is Australia’s largest food and fibre exporter by value – accounting for 24 per cent of the national total.

In another strong year for Victorian farmers and food manufacturers, the state achieved an increase of 7 per cent in export value, taking the total to a record $19.6 billion.

That is near the State Government’s target of reaching $20 billion a year in food and fibre international sales by 2030.

Grain was the largest export in 2022-23, increasing by 26 per cent to reach $5.6 billion in value, while meat was the second largest at sector $4.5 billion.

Remedy Drinks continued to be an outstanding performer, with the kombucha brand contributing to a 12 per cent increase in Victorian beverage exports.

Remedy grew its exports by 40 per cent in 2022-23, increasing its workforce by 30 people.

Food and fibre exports increased in the majority of Victoria’s key markets in 2022-23, led by China, Japan and the US, and inroads continued to be made in other strategic markets including Singapore, South Korea and Indonesia.

The results highlight the global standing of Victoria’s high-quality, safe and sustainable produce and the ability of our farmers and food manufacturers to innovate and seize new market opportunities.

Food and fibre sales represent more than one-third of Victoria’s overall exports.

Victoria’s network of 23 international Trade and Investment Offices and trade mission program help local exporters gain access and contacts in key markets.

To read the report, go to global.vic.gov.au/victorias-export-performance