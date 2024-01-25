Church barred from industrial estate

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Pedestrian safety concerns have led the state’s planning tribunal to knock back a proposed church in a Keysborough industrial zone.

Life Changing Ministry Worship Centre Christian Church Keysborough Inc appealed to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal for a permit at an existing warehouse at 80-88 Rodeo Drive.

Against the proposal, Greater Dandenong Council objected to the provision of just six on-site parking spaces – much less than the 27 spaces required for up to 90 patrons and staff.

The council also argued the church was inappropriate for the industrial 1 zone and failed to provide safe access for pedestrians.

“During the hearing it became clear that the council’s primary concern was pedestrian safety due to the high reliance of offsite car parking and the likelihood of conflict with industrial uses in the area,” VCAT member Judith Perlstein noted on 18 January.

“If the required car parking spaces could be accommodated on site, or if there were significantly fewer car spaces required to be provided offsite, this proposal would likely have been considered acceptable.”

Perlstein stated that it was possible for a place of worship to be “acceptable” in Rodeo Drive but the “unsafe situation” for pedestrians and heavy vehicles was “fatal to this application”.

“It is important to note that Rodeo Drive is heavily restricted for parking due to solid yellow edge line marking along much of the kerb indicating that drivers must not stop at the side of the road in those locations.”

She noted the street was not a “safe environment” for pedestrians – a mix of heavy vehicle traffic with a lack of footpaths, traffic controls, street lighting and pedestrian crossings.

On a Sunday, neighbouring businesses would struggle to find on-street car spaces, the member stated.

“This is not an optimal outcome in an industrial area where it is likely that patrons require car parking close to their destination.”