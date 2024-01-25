Walker bashed in attempted dognap

Police have released CCTV of alleged robbers who bashed a man and attempted to steal his dog in Dandenong last year.

The two men attacked the 25-year-old Dandenong victim who was walking his Husky dog west along Princes Highway about 6pm on 27 November.

They had initially asked to pat the dog and asked how much to purchase the pet.

When the victim said it was not for sale, the men tried to take the leash from the victim and punched him to the face several times.

The victim left the area, dropping cash which the attackers picked up before leaving.

A short time later, he was again confronted by the pair, chased across Princes Highway and Eastlink and beaten with a stick.

The victim suffered head and upper body injuries.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives have released CCTV footage of two men that are wanted for questioning.

The first man is described as African, in his early 20s, with a slim build and black braided or dreadlocked hair.

He was wearing black track pants and white shoes, carrying a yellow soccer ball.

The second man is described as Caucasian, in his mid to late 20s, with an average build and short black hair.

He was wearing a red baseball hat, black hooded-jumper with a white motif and blue trackpants with white stripes.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au