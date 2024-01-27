New dialysis service at Monash Health

A $4m purpose-built dialysis service has opened at Monash Health’s Kingston Centre, featuring 12 new treatment spaces to meet growing local demand.

Funded as part of the Metropolitan Health Infrastructure Fund (MHIF), the service replaces temporary facilities at Monash Health’s Moorabbin and Cranbourne campuses, operating three days a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Health Infrastructure Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the new dialysis service was delivering world-class care for local patients on their doorstep, reducing their travel time, and ensuring they were closer to home and the support of their loved ones.

“MHIF is allowing our health services to make important infrastructure improvements, expanding capacity, improving patient care, and enhancing working environments for staff,” she said.

MHIF has previously funded $1.4 million for Monash Health’s Medical Centre to upgrade and expand the Maternity Clinic, ensuring the team can provide better access to prenatal care services for expectant mums in Melbourne’s southeast.

MHIF provides metropolitan health services with funding to undertake construction, remodelling, and refurbishment projects, as well as equipment, information and communication technology, and other vital upgrade works.

The Labor Government has funded a total of 72 projects via MHIF, representing a massive $265 million investment in vital health infrastructure improvements.