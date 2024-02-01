Libs cast doubt on SRL

By Ava Cashmore

The state Liberal and Nationals parties have vowed if elected in 2026, they will “reserve their right not to complete the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL)”.

Opposition leader John Pesutto cited the SRL’s financial burden to urge the state government to “pause the SRL to ensure Victoria’s infrastructure pipeline remains stable and publish the contracts already signed by Premier Jacinta Allan.”

“Under Labor, Victoria is broke and has more debt than New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania combined, ” Mr Pesutto said.

“It simply does not make sense to put all of our eggs in one basket when there are so many pressing infrastructure needs right across Victoria.”

Mr Pesutto also said that the SRL has “never been properly scrutinised” and is “shrouded in secrecy”.

The Opposition claims that the SRL will “plunge” Victoria into debt and diminish the Government’s ability to deliver “hospitals, schools, roads and other vital services across the state.”

Conversely, a State Government spokesperson says that Victoria “can’t afford not to build” the SRL.

“With Melbourne’s population set to be the size of London’s by the 2050s, we can’t afford not to build the Suburban Rail Loop – this project will help shape how Melbourne grows over time, providing more housing options closer to jobs, services and great public transport.”

It argued that “Victorians have endorsed SRL twice” in previous state elections.

“If John Pesutto’s Liberal Party wants to continue to pursue a position on SRL that has been twice rejected by the Victorian public and labelled as “insane” by their own party room, that’s a matter for them.”

The Opposition has requested the Parliamentary Budget Office to cost the impact of the SRL on current and future State Budgets.

They will move for the creation of an Infrastructure Standing Committee (‘Victorian Infrastructure Committee’) to oversee infrastructure expenditure and hold the Government to account on the delivery of its infrastructure commitments.