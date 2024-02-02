Cooking a truck fuel of the future

Dirty diesel may be on the way out as Cleanaway unveiled a demonstration of a heavy vehicle fuel made entirely of used cooking oil.

The fossil fuel alternative from manufacturer Neste is dubbed ‘MY renewable diesel’ or ‘HVO100’.

According to Cleanaway, the “100 per cent traceable and circular fuel” requires “no infrastructure modification and minimal capital investment”.

And it is claimed to produce 91 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions than conventional diesel.

A City of Casey Volvo FE 2020 waste collection truck and a Coles supermarket Volvo FM11 front-lift organics collection vehicle were among the customer trucks at a demonstration launch at Cleanaway’s depot at Dandenong South on 2 February.

In partnership with the Federal Government and Cleanaway customers, the demonstration will be used to identify barriers and create a pathway for scaling in the fuel’s introduction.

It involves Cleanaway collecting used cooking oil from cafes, pubs and restaurants. The oil is processed into feedstock and delivered to Neste to convert into ‘renewable diesel’ – which is then deployed into Cleanaway trucks.

“The use of HVO100 in Cleanaway trucks is part of our Blueprint 2030 strategy to reduce the carbon impact of our operations and increase circularity from the material we collect,” Cleanaway chief executive Mark Schubert said.

“We’re committed to leading our industry with innovative and fit for purpose solutions that align with our customers‘ goals while driving forward to support the achievement of federal emissions targets.”

Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said the community should “keep an eye out for the bright blue truck operating exclusively on used cooking oil as it drives throughout Casey”.

“This emission reduction initiative is another step in the right direction in Council’s commitment towards zero net corporate emissions by 2030 in line with our Climate Action Plan.”

Coles sustainability general manager Brooke Donnelly said the fuel would be used by a Cleanaway’s truck collecting organic wastes from supermarkets in South East Melbourne for the next six months.

“It’s an excellent example of how we’re working with our suppliers to create a more sustainable future and achieve our sustainability ambitions.

“We look forward to learning about the results that we hope will drive change in the industry and fast-track our transition to a circular economy.”

Neste’s head of Asia Pacific public affairs Steven Bartholomeusz said the demonstration was staged as the Federal Government was consulting on revising the Fuels Quality Standard to recognise renewable diesel as a fuel.

“We hope that data from this demonstration project can provide insights into how renewable diesel can reduce emissions from heavy transport and industry.”

Bioenergy Australia chief executive Shahana McKenzie welcomed the “decarbonization” opportunities of “drop-in renewable liquid fuels”.

“Renewable liquid fuels are an essential piece of Australia’s decarbonisation strategy and will be crucial as a replacement for traditional fossil fuels used within major hard to abate sectors including heavy haulage, marine, construction, rail, manufacturing, mining and agriculture.”

Cleanaway is also working with Viva Energy to power its first two hydrogen EV rubbish trucks, expected to be rolled-out in Geelong this year.