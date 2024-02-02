Young leader finds power of giving

By Sahar Foladi

After self-reflection during the Covid pandemic’s peak, Angeline Karvinkop took the reins to change the course of her life as a young volunteer.

She worked in early childhood education as a kindergarten teacher but her passion to do more for the community led her to volunteer with homeless charity Christmas on the Streets.

Her efforts have been recently rewarded with the City of Greater Dandenong’s 2024 Young Leader of the Year Award.

“I tried a few things here and there but I was not as passionate as I am now in my role.

“As I volunteered the amount of positive response and the opportunity to give back to the community was very overwhelming.”

While volunteering, she was filled with a sense of gratitude as she provided food and sleeping bags to the homeless.

Ms Karvinkop extended her efforts by volunteering with multiple other organisations in the community such as Centre for Multicultural Youth where she supported newly arrived migrants in Australia. She also volunteered as an online tutor during Covid lockdowns.

“We had a session where I could share my own journey and pathway to others new to the country and that was an amazing experience for me to have my journey heard.”

During her ventures she’s supported people from all walks of lives including newly arrived migrants, school students, young carers and homeless people.

Her Indian-Australian family from Bangalore migrated in 2000 when she was only two-years-old, making their home in City of Greater Dandenong as one of the most welcoming cities to refugees and migrants.

Currently studying a Bachelor of Youth Work at RMIT, Ms Karvinkop wants to become the role model for youth in the community, something she lacked growing up.

“Growing up, navigating culture and identity was definitely difficult.

“Trying to accept the colour of one’s skin especially going to school you just want to fit in, be liked everyone else and I am still on my journey of trying to become confident.

“I’m passionate about inclusion, diversity, ensuring the success of individuals and forever trying to create a kinder world around us.”

She joined the Council’s Young Leaders Program in 2023 and is currently volunteering with multiple organisations while studying as a second-year uni student.

She has been on numerous panels at the Youth Affairs Council Victoria (YASVIC) consulting on various important youth issues such as youth engagement and climate change.