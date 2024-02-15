Council wards under review

Public submissions are open for a review of Greater Dandenong Council’s ward boundaries.

The Victorian Electoral Commission is reviewing the boundaries for the council’s 11 wards, with a view that each ward has roughly the same number of voters.

The VEC will then make a final report to the Local Government Minister Melissa Horne by 24 April.

Submissions open on Wednesday 28 February and close 5pm, Wednesday 20 March.

Online information sessions will be held by the VEC at 12 pm, Monday 26 February and 12 pm, Tuesday 27 February.

Details: vec.vic.gov.au/electoral-boundaries/council-reviews/subdivision-reviews/councils-under-review/greater-dandenong-city-council