Monash Health charged over hospital death

Monash Health has been charged over the death of a mental health patient at Dandenong Hospital.

The charge stems from the patient taking her own life while being treated in the hospital’s mental health unit in February 2022, according to WorkSafe.

WorkSafe alleges that the health service failed to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that persons other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.

The matter is listed for a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 March.