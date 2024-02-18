Hall Road Upgrade open nine months ahead of schedule

Major works on the Hall Road Upgrade are now complete, nine months ahead of schedule.

Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists will benefit from improved journeys in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

This means 17,000 daily motorists can now use Hall Road’s 5.2 kilometres of new lanes and signalised intersections at McCormicks Road, Taylors Road, Western Port Highway, and Evans and Cranbourne-Frankston roads.

The Hall Road upgrade project was delivered by equal funding of $141.25 million each from the Australian Government and the Victorian Government.

Final asphalting works will be completed in March, with minor close-out works underway until late 2024.

The Hall Road Upgrade will build on improvements already delivered through the Thompsons Road and Hallam Road Upgrades, along with improvements on the Western Port Highway and Lathams Road – significantly improving safety and reducing congestion for the 112,000 combined motorists who use these roads every day.

Since construction began in 2022, the project has created more than 850 direct jobs, and more than 42,000 tonnes of asphalt have been laid.

Victorian Minister for Transport Infrastructure Danny Pearson said they were getting on with delivering the biggest and most transformative suburban roads upgrade program in Victoria’s history across Melbourne’s outer suburbs.

“This project will better connect local communities in Melbourne’s outer south east to jobs, healthcare, and education – while greatly improving traffic flow along Hall Road,” he said.