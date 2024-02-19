Volunteer who stands up in a crisis

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

There’s a simple secret to leading an SES unit through an intense 48-hour post-storm cleanup.

Coffee.

Greater Dandenong SES unit controller and notorious caffeine drinker Michael Prior consumed plenty of it as his team helped restore normality across the battered region.

On top of his full-time job as a planner, Prior usually volunteers up to 25 hours at the unit.

You can at least double that during a storm event like last week – events that seem to be rising in frequency and intensity.

It underlined why Prior was awarded City of Greater Dandenong’s Volunteer of the Year recently.

“The recognition is nice but I do it to serve the community.

“It’s weeks like this that reminds me how important volunteer emergency response is in Greater Dandenong.

“There’s no better feeling in the world to use my skills and experience to help others less fortunate in the community.”

Under Prior’s three years at the helm, the unit has thrived with a surge of recruits collectively speaking 37 languages.

It has promoted women into leadership roles, and recently won the Multicultural Excellence Award for Emergency Services as well as a Community Recognition Award from Bruce MP Julian Hill

“It’s really a recognition of the focus we place on the culture and inclusiveness in the unit.”

The big change happened when Prior asked women members why they were leaving the unit soon after completing their eight weeks of training.

The reason was the locker-room.

Many were uncomfortable changing into PPE in front of their male colleagues.

Separate locker rooms then paved the way for an influx of women from diverse communities.

“We rely on the whole team at SES. We have a breadth of deep experience, we rely on people from all walks of life.

“We have a very strong, positive culture in which we support each other. We don’t have individuals that take on all the work.”

Prior set a target of women in 50 per cent of the unit’s management roles by 2023. The unit exceeded the target, achieving 60 per cent.

It also allows SES women to directly communicate with other women as may be required by cultural customs.

The diverse team also breaks through language barriers in its multicultural community.

“We’re always looking for new members especially those who speak multiple languages.”

Mayor Lana Formoso, also a volunteer at Greater Dandenong SES, said she had an “incredible amount of respect for Michael”.

“Since he became unit controller, he’s been giving of his time, generous with his knowledge and willing to help the greater community.

“He’s an incredible human being. The amount of work he does in the community is extraordinary. He’s exactly what a leader should be.”