Driver under hospital guard after allegedly evading police

A man was under police guard in hospital after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from police in Clayton and Springvale on Friday 1 March.

Police say they spotted the silver Toyota Camry in Railway Parade in Dandenong about 11.30am.

The driver evaded police who tried to intercept the Camry in Clayton about 11.50am, according to police.

With the help of Air Wing and Dog Squad, officers followed the vehicle in Clayton and Springvale until the driver stopped at a business on Springvale Road about 12.05pm.

He walked through the store and out the front entrance.

Police arrested him a short time later.

The 29-year-old Dandenong North man was under hospital guard as of Friday afternoon and expected to be questioned by police.

Any information or CCTV/dash cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au