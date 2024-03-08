15 years of volunteering

By Violet Li

Doveton resident Ederlynn Carkeek has been acknowledged by Monash Health for her 15 years of invaluable volunteering at Dandenong Hospital.

The soon-to-be 68-year-old started around 2008 after her daughter went to high school.

Three days a week, she does everything she can to bring her passions to the wards and brighten patients’ stays.

A woman of many talents, she often brings flowers from her garden or sings hymns from her local choir to comfort patients.

If she knows a patient’s birthday is coming up, she will arrive on the ward with a balloon and a handwritten card to celebrate.

She also mentors young volunteers at the hospital, showing them where to go and what to do.

For Ederlynn, her decision to devote herself to the hospital has been a way to give back.

She gave birth to her children at the Dandenong Hospital and received massive help when she lost several of them.

“That’s why there’s a lot of memories in that hospital for me,” she said.

“But because the staff, doctors, and nurses were so kind and helpful to my family at that time, I’m happy to give back that kindness through volunteering.”

Ederlynn said her favourite part of the volunteering was to engage with the patients.

“Just give them a smile or ask how’s their day because you don’t know what’s happening in the hospital,” she said.

“Many patients have families, but they just have no time to see them. So just being there for them for 10 or 15 minutes would make a difference.”

Volunteer coordinator Vicky Vasilopoulos said she felt grateful to have Ederlynn as a part of the longest-standing volunteers at Dandenong Hospital and she was very proud of all of her accomplishments over the years.

“She is always willing to help out wherever may be required. Her down-to-earth personality makes her approachable, easy to talk to, and a great mentor to all volunteers,” she said.

“Ederlynn buddies up to mentor most of the student volunteers on their first shift, and I am constantly receiving positive feedback from them.

“She embraces them like her own children and is passionate about passing on her life skills to them.”

When volunteer Kaif Mohammed Qais first arrived at Dandenong Hospital, Ederlyn took him under her wing.

“As a young man right out of high school, I felt very nervous going into my role as a ward ambassador, I felt like I’d have a tough time talking with patients given the generational gap,” Kaif said.

“Luckily Ederlynn was there to help. Not only was she able to help me connect with patients on a deeper level, but she showed me how enjoyable my role could be in chatting with and brightening up the lives of so many patients.

“Ederlynn is a very loving and compassionate mentor, and I’m so grateful that she’s always been there to guide me as a volunteer.”

Monash Health and the Dandenong Hospital family thanked Ederlynn for her years of service and for making such a positive difference in the lives of others.

For those wanting to give back to their community like Ederlynn, Monash Health has opportunities for volunteers to get involved. To learn more, please visit monashhealth.org/careers/volunteer