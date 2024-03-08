Great strides for the Human Race

By Ava Cashmore

Dandenong local Ainsley Garath, set himself a goal to run 100kms in March last year – he ended up doubling this goal and ran a total 200kms in 2023.

All in the name of charity.

Ainsley has long been a supporter of the Red Cross and this year he is running again in March for the humanitarian organisation’s Human Race.

The “Human Race” is the Red Cross’ main annual fundraising campaign that challenges participants to show how far they can go to protect humanity and help people in need.

At any time during the month, The Human Race asks participants to run, ride, relay, roll or even row for their fellow human.

Open to people of all ages and abilities, donations will be used to support Australian Red Cross deliver its vital humanitarian services.

Ainsley stated that his journey with the Human Race “came just when he needed it” as he was battling “morbid obesity”. “At that stage, running to my letterbox was too much”, said Ainsley.

Pushing himself both physically and mentally, he began to run half marathons each week, participating in fun runs across victoria.

“It is just a mental thing. I had to push myself.”

“It’s something to focus on to both improve health but also to help people” he says.

However, Ainsley’s efforts to help the Red Cross do not cease outside the month of may, Ainsley stating that he had “donated blood/plasma to the Red Cross 42 times”.

To help Ainsley raise money for “a cause close to his heart”, join his team below using the link https://act.redcross.org.au/st/247/s, and then connect to Strava.