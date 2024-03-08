John Dowling receives letter from King Charles

Mercy Place Dandenong resident John Dowling celebrated his 100th birthday, receiving a letter from King Charles, on Monday 26 February.

Born in 1942, John has lived through a number of remarkable moments in history.

John was orphaned at the age of two and spent the next five years of his life in the orphanage until he was adopted by a foster family.

Later in his teenage years, John reconnected with his birth mother before he left to serve as a national guard in the Air Force where he served from the age of 16 to 19.

A few years after John returned from service, he got married at the age of 24 to his first love Patracia and started his family. John later remarried to Phyllis in his late 60s.

John’s family remains an important part of his life with his six children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren who celebrated John’s birthday at the local bowls club, of which he has been a member for 25 years, on Sunday 25th of February.

To commemorate John’s milestone, Mercy Place Dandenong put on a special celebration consisting of St Marie’s Children’s Choir, and the residents hosting a special performance for John as he celebrates with his friends and family.

In the past century, John has lived through some key historical events including the great depression and World War II.

The RSL also attended the celebration, to present him with a medal for his service.

Another important part of John’s life has been giving back to the orphanage which provided him with support as a child.