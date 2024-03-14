Casey lab drives road safety amid school parents’ concerns

Smart technology in Casey is set to drive ground-breaking research into road safety and waste reduction.

City of Casey has launched its Future Mobility Living Lab (FMLL) which will trial smart mobility technologies to get insight into road safety and schools.

The FMLL will respond to parents’ concerns about student road safety in trips to and from Narre Warren South P-12 as well as during drop-off and pick-up times.

By installing sensors, data will be collected and analysed by Federation University and Swinburne University research teams.

Their recommendations will help inform the school and Casey to improve safety in the local school zone.

The lab will also focus on reducing waste and emissions, and building streets and transport infrastructure with a lower environmental impact.

Leading research organisation National Transport Research Organisation (NTRO) will also collaborate with the FMLL.

NRTO’s work includes researching construction materials that incorporate recycled waste that would otherwise go to landfill.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff said the FMLL project aligned with goals of protecting residents and a sustainable environment.

“The Future Mobility Living Lab will take great strides towards creating a space where everyone can feel secure and our city can thrive sustainably as we shape the future of mobility in Casey.

“Through Living Lab projects, council can test and implement new ideas and technologies, developed with the active participation of the community, with the intent to deliver better outcomes for our community.”