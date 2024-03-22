Aged care on new Cr’s agenda

by Sahar Foladi

A fresh member to the team of councillors at the City of Greater Dandenong was officially declared on Tuesday 19 March.

Phillip Danh the successful candidate, ALP member and law student in his last year feels humbled over winning the race for the Yarraman Ward seat.

“My volunteers worked very hard and to have the result to come out in my favour is extremely rewarding.

“I’m very grateful to the residents for putting their trust in me and particularly I want to thank everyone I spoke to at the doors for engaging with me despite the disagreements, including those who didn’t vote for me because ultimately that’s what democracy is all about.”

While he gets to know Council’s executive team, he’s eager to start cracking on his campaign promises including his opposition to privatising council’s home and aged care services.

“Some of the councillors have been on council for a long time but I’m sure their experience can be valuable but just needs to be translated into action that can help the local community.”

The topic has caught the community’s attention as Cr Danh said he’s taken calls from the residents even after voting had closed.

“Having that voice and perspective is crucial because it’s a vital service for people in the area.

“The cost of privatisation will go through the roof and we need to make sure it remains accessible for as many people as we can.”

The next couple of weeks are vital for him to establish relationships with council representatives. But time is tight as he has a little over two months to gear conversations on the privatisation topic.

“I look forward to speaking with councillors to try and clarify what can happen between now and June and what other pathways are open in saving the system,” he said.

According to the Australian Union Services, 26 of 79 Victorian councils offer in-house aged care and home services.

Many councils have opted out of the home aged care service as a result of the reforms in the sector by the government.

The Commonwealth Health Support Program (CHSP) and Home Care Package are merged into Support at Home Program set to commence by July 2027 after it was extended from 2025.

This also changed the funding model from a set amount of funds given to councils to a consumer-direct model where funds are based on individual needs and given directly to the clients rather than service providers.

Many councils such as the neighbouring City of Casey have already outsourced its in-home services and family day care services in 2022 as reported previously by Star Journal in November 2023.

As a result, 168 aged and disability care staff were made redundant.

Council is yet to decide on their stance. The issue was set to be raised in a report at Cr Danh’s first council meeting on 24 March.