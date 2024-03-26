Labour-hire firm charged over alleged $236K underpayments

A Dandenong-based labour-hire company, director and payroll manager are facing charges over an alleged $236,100 underpayment of staff.

ASA Personnel, which has its head office in Dandenong and operates in the building and construction industry, has been prosecuted by the Commonwealth’s Fair Work Ombudsman.

Sole director Steven Lloyd Richardson and payroll manager Peter Crilly are also facing charges.

A Fair Work Inspector had alleged that ASA had underpaid 13 casual construction-site labourers between November 2018 and May 2021.

They worked on construction sites in Toongabbie, Rosedale and Drouin South in eastern Victoria.

ASA is charged with failing to obey a Fair Work compliance notice requiring it to calculate and back-pay the owed entitlements.

Fair Work alleges that a large majority of the $236,100 is still owing. It is seeking a court order for ASA to rectify the underpayments, plus interest.

If guilty, ASA also faces fines of up to $46.950 and its director and payroll manager up to $9390 each.

“Where employers do not comply, we will take appropriate action to protect employees,” Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said.

“A court can order a business to pay penalties in addition to back-paying workers.

“Employers also need to be aware that taking action to improve compliance in the building and construction industry is among our top priorities.”

The hearing is listed in the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne on 18 April.