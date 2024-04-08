FRP maker to open in Dandy Sth

A global manufacturer of eco-friendly roofing materials is set to open a facility in Dandenong South this year.

Indonesian manufacturer Impack Pratama is set to create 31 jobs over the next four years in producing its Fibreglass Reinforced Polymer (FRP) at the “state-of-the-art” hub.

FRP is regarded as an eco-friendly solution to traditional roofing materials with lower carbon production and energy efficiencies.

“We look forward to contributing to Victoria by establishing a new state-of-the-art building materials facility, meeting the demands of local construction companies by providing them with high-quality, locally manufactured roofing materials,” Impack Pratama chief executive Haryanto Tjiptodihardjo said.

Impack Pratama manufactures cutting-edge glass, metal, plastic and composite products used in the construction of industrial, commercial and residential buildings.

Economic Growth Minister Tim Pallas announced the State Government’s support for the new facility on 8 April.

He said the Impack Pratama hub would help cut costs for local builders, reducing the need to transport FRP from interstate.

Currently about 40 per cent of FRP is sourced outside Victoria.

“Securing Impack Pratama’s expansion into Victoria’s manufacturing supply chain provides a much-needed boost for our local construction industry,” Mr Pallas said.

“The new facility in Dandenong South will not only manufacture a more environmentally sustainable solution to construction projects but also help our local builders to cut costs by reducing their reliance on importing materials.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams also welcomed the boost to local manufacturing and local jobs.