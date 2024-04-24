Camping out for local Scouts

A group of Casey Scouts received the experience of a lifetime last week – camping on the grounds of Government House in Canberra.

Running from Sunday 14 April to Friday 19 April, the Scouts Australia Camp hosted more than 1400 Scouts from across the country, including two Scouts from the 1st Casey, two from 1st Cranbourne and one from 1st Devon Meadows.

Assisted by adult leaders, all participants from Joey Scouts (aged five to eight) right through to Rover Scouts (aged 18 to 25) united to camp, dine, and engage in team-building activities.

The experience included immersive explorations of flora and fauna to deep dives into Indigenous history and culture, as well as emergency services simulations, photography sessions, theatre and performing arts workshops, and other challenges like helicopter simulations, axe throwing and archery.

Research conducted by Scouts Australia in collaboration with Resilient Youth Australia has highlighted the profound positive impact of Scouting on participants’ lives.

In particular, Scouts have a healthier mental state than non-Scouts and are more likely to feel good about themselves.

Sixteen-year-old Alex from 1st Casey Scouts said receiving the chance to take part in the camp was “something special”.

“You don’t get many opportunities to camp on the man in charge of Australia’s front lawn,” he said.

1st Cranbourne Scouts’ Shannen said she loved spending time with other Scouts on the Government House lawn.

“This is a once-in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.

His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia officially welcomed the Scouts for the event, which was first time in history that Government House has opened its doors to Scouts.