High price-tag for towering trees

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Debate has shifted on a ‘million-dollar’ pair of River Red Gum trees on Douglas Street Noble Park – whether a “priceless” slice of natural history is now a cost too far.

Until now, Greater Dandenong Council has steadfastly opposed the giant trees’ removal to make way for a six-storey mixed-use apartment tower approved by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny last year.

The ministerial permit allowed for the removal of vegetation including several mature River Red Gums on the perimeter of the site.

Recently, Greater Dandenong was emboldened by legal advice that removal of two of the trees partly standing on council land required council approval.

However the resolve was reportedly wavering at a councillor briefing on 22 April.

Councillors were reportedly told that the developer could potentially sue Greater Dandenong for up to $1 million over the trees’ retention.

Council officers reportedly told councillors that one of trees was unhealthy in any case.

A “secret vote” to permit the trees’ destruction was said to have been taken on the spot, but was later said to be “indicative only” after being criticized as potentially illegal.

The formal vote is expected to take place at a public council meeting on 27 May.

Mayor Lana Formoso said the council was doing its “due diligence” before making a final decision.

She said the loss of trees would be offset by new plantings, with the council seeking to negotiate compensation up to $100,000 from the developer.

“Our hands are tied in this particular case. I don’t think ratepayers would want us to spend $1 million to keep two trees.”

Councillor Rhonda Garad, who objected to the earlier vote, said she was surprised by the council’s “totally different position”.

“It was my understanding that we wanted to keep those trees. Suddenly we were told that the developer could sue us for anything like $1 million, and that was a game-changer.

“The money should not be the issue because this tree is likely to be hundreds of years old. It has great community, cultural value.

“Keeping the tree would improve the apartments’ design – which is hideous, it’s in your face and a visual blight to the area.”

Meanwhile, a residents group, armed with a 1300-plus strong petition, is fighting to keep the trees.

Spokesperson Gaye Guest says the trees – a remnant of a time when Noble Park was a sanctuary for many species of native vegetation.

“These remnant river red gums are priceless and cannot be replaced in our lifetime or even our children’s lifetime.

“The river red gum at what is now the railway station precinct is the tree under which Noble Park grew as the township held meetings, social events and even church services before the Noble Park Public Hall was built in 1925.

“There is not a time when people cannot remember river red gums in Noble Park, given its close proximity to Mile Creek.

“Sadly on 13 August 2016, 66 river red gums in our immediate rail corridor were cut down to make way for elevated rail.”

A Greater Dandenong spokesperson said a report on 27 May was expected to present “several options”.

The report will “weigh the significance and value of the tree, community benefit from the development and other legal and technical considerations”.