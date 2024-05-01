Occupant flees suspicious house fire in Dandenong

An occupant has escaped a suspicious house fire in Falkiner Drive, Dandenong this morning (1 May).

Victoria Police are investigating the blaze which started shortly before 7am.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the property,” a police spokesperson said.

“One occupant was inside at the time but was not injured during the blaze.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing.”

FRV arrived at the home about 7am, finding the garage and about 30 per cent of the house ablaze.

An emergency alert for smoke was issued for surrounding residences in Dandenong and Dandenong North.

“Firefighters contained the fire to the house,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“The situation was under control at 7.14am.”

A building surveyor was also expected to attend to inspect structural damage.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.