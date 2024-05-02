Summit aims to increase investment in Melbourne’s southeast

The Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) group is hosting the GSEM Jobs and Skills Summit to drive much-needed employment growth in the southeast region on Friday 3 May at Bunjil Place.

The summit aims to encourage coordinated investment by government, industry, and the education sector in the jobs and skills that the region needs now and into the future.

“Greater South East Melbourne is the fastest-growing region in Australia’s fastest-growing city. The population is set to grow from 1.5 million to two million over the next decade. To accommodate this level of growth and to cater to the needs of workers and employers, the region needs well-planned investment by government, industry, and the education sector,” Greater South East Melbourne chair Simon McKeon said.

“The future prosperity of the region’s residents depends on a skilled and adaptive workforce that is future-focussed and responsive to the changing nature of work.”

GSEM research has identified an urgent need for investment in jobs and skills. The GSEM-commissioned report – Greater South East Melbourne Skills and Employment Analysis by SGS Economics and Planning – found that the southeast had significantly higher long-term unemployment than the Melbourne average, concerning rates of female unemployment, declining workforces in the region’s top two industries, a high proportion of workers who are significantly overqualified for their jobs, and lower rates of education.

“Training designed to provide the skills of the future is crucial for the prosperity of the region and its residents,” Mr McKeon said.

“Increased workforce participation and access to relevant skills across the GSEM region will increase productivity, as well as address problems associated with social disadvantage.”

The Jobs and Skills Summit brings together community, education, government, and industry leaders to discuss practical actions that can be taken to address the challenges the region is facing and improve the ways to collaborate to achieve results across the communities.

The Summit is the initiative of a working group that includes representatives from:

• State government (Victorian Skills Authority, Dept of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions, Dept of Education

• Federal government (Workforce Australia)

• Local government (eight local councils)

• Education providers (Chisholm Institute, Federation University, Monash University, LLENs)

• Community leaders (Women’s Health in the South East)

• Industry representatives (South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance)

The outcomes from the Summit will become a regional roadmap, that will form the basis of future advocacy and provide a clear vision for what GSEM and the region will seek from governments and other key stakeholders.

The Greater South East Melbourne Jobs and Skills Roadmap will be launched in Parliament House, Canberra, on 26 June to ensure the Federal Government and Opposition are aware of the needs of the region.

GSEM is a regional alliance of business, community, and local government across the shires of Cardinia and Mornington Peninsula, and the cities of Casey, Frankston, Greater Dandenong, Kingston, Knox, and Monash.

To know more about the Summit, visit: https://www.gsem.org.au/news/gsem-jobs-and-skills-summit-program