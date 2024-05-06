Relief for rental struggles

by Sahar Foladi

A new Rental Stress Support Package has been launched by the State Government as rental stress continues.

South East Community Links (SECL) will receive a State grant to support around 1,400 renting adults and 3,000 children as part of the $7.8 million package announced by Minister for Consumer Affairs and Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams on Friday 3 May.

The chief executive officer of SECL Peter McNamara welcomed the news saying it’ll help launch their new program, Private Renter Support.

“This Rental Stress Support Package will enable us to establish our new ‘Private Renter Support Program’ in direct response to the escalating rental housing stress on our doorstep.

“It means that people experiencing rental housing stress will have better and faster access to support including information, advice, advocacy, and referrals for legal assistance.

“We’ll have two dedicated financial counsellors on site to help people navigate their financial issues so that they can keep a roof over their heads and reduce the risk of homelessness.”

However, this will not be an ultimate solution for families and communities facing housing crisis, he says.

According to SECL the demand for support to navigate rental stress has increased by almost 40 per cent since 2020 and represented 30 per cent of all crisis sessions with clients in 2023.

“The Rental Stress Support Package won’t solve the housing crisis, but it does acknowledge that community services are dealing with increased demand and urgently require extra resources.

“It’s encouraging to see the Victorian Government recognises the pressing need to address the impacts of rental stress amidst the rising cost of living.

“We can’t afford to wait for housing supply to catch up when people are on the brink of homelessness right now.”

Access to stable housing along with rental stress are the key priorities for majority of SECL clients with 85 per cent not owning their own homes.

Around Victoria, 5 per cent of households face serious rental stress and so has increased demand on organisations that provide financial counselling, legal assistance, advocacy and provide information.

Dandenong MP Ms Williams said the support package will provide extra help which builds on more than 130 rental reforms delivered so far.

“The community organisations supported through the Rental Stress Support Package do critical work to support Victorian renters, and we’re proud to support them as we address the housing supply crisis through our Housing Statement.”

The other organisations receiving funding are Anglicare Victoria, Launch Housing, Justice Connect, Housing for the Aged Action Group, Child and Family Services Ballarat, Quantum Support Services and Mallee Family Care.

Tenants Victoria was also selected in partnership with local not-for-profit organisations ARC Justice, Barwon Community Legal Service, Peninsula Community Legal Centre and Westjustice.

The package builds on a $4.74 million investment to support Consumer Affairs Victoria’s tenancy programs, including the Tenancy and Retirement Housing Assistance and Advocacy Programs.