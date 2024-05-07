$1.3m upgrades for schools

Schools in Dandenong North and Endeavour Hills have shared more than $1.3 million in the latest round of federal upgrade funding.

Southern Cross Primary School will receive $903,962 to replace a hardcourt, retaining walls, fences and basketball and netball hoops from the Schools Upgrade Fund announced last month.

Lyndale Greens Primary School will be granted $428,656 to refurbish staff and student toilets, including painting and new stalling.

Bruce MP Julian Hill welcomed the “terrific news for our community”.

“Lyndale Greens Primary School in Dandenong and Southern Cross Primary School in Endeavour Hills are thrilled they will receive substantial funding to build or upgrade critical infrastructure.

“By investing in upgraded school infrastructure, the Government is building a brighter future for local students and Australia, making a tangible difference to the day-to-day learning of students and teachers.”

As part of the funding round, Victorian public schools will receive more than $48 million for infrastructure projects.

According to the Government, public schools with the greatest need are prioritized, including schools with high numbers of students from a low socio-economic background, First Nations students and students with disability.

The funding is set to be delivered this month.