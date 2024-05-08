State Budget: What’s coming for Greater Dandenong

By Sahar Foladi

Premier Jacinta Allan’s first Budget 2024-‘25 is said to be dedicated to helping families.

However, much of the budget was a continuation of the 2023-24 Budget projects in the South East such as the hospital upgrades and school capital upgrades.

One of the major reliefs to the Greater Dandenong is the $16.5 million fund allocated to Stud Rd for road safety upgrade a push advocated fiercely by the community and mayor of City of Greater Dandenong, Lana Formoso.

South Eastern Metropolitan Region Labor MP Lee Tarlamis said the 2024-’25 State Budget was helping families with new classrooms and cost of living relief.

“That means providing direct support where it’s needed most – from our $400 School Saving Bonus to an expansion of our Glasses for Kids program.”

Funding for South-East Monash Legal Service’s Sporting Chance program will continue. The program teaches students about the justice system and integrates a school lawyer into schools’ wellbeing teams.

However, Liberal MP Ann-Marie Hermanns said “another horror budget” had “reinforced Labor’s waste and continued mismanagement” with “catastrophic” debt rising to a projected $187.8 billion by 2028.

“Victorians are facing a debt that is punishing our economy, our lifestyles and passing on further long-term pain for our children and grandchildren to have to deal with.”

She also criticised the Government’s obsession with “projects it promises and then cannot afford to deliver, particularly the Suburban Rail Loop”.

Monash University politics expert Dr Zareh Gahazarian said he was expecting “a bit more” from the Government. It was an opportunity for Jacinta Allan to “set new priorities” in her first budget as Premier.

“That it hasn’t been done to a great extent suggests that the Government was financially constrained.

“It could be a feature of the Government to build its capacity to deliver bigger policies in the year leading into the 2026 election.”

Healthcare

The Dandenong Hospital upgrades appear to be still in its planning stage in this year’s budget, as part of the $320 Hospital Infrastructure Delivery Fund allocated in 2023-24 Budget.

The fund includes upgrades of seven hospitals across Victoria all together, with funds allocated for three of the hospitals in the recent budget.

Dandenong Hospital will have an expanded emergency department, new intensive care unit and an outpatient clinic to cater for the community.

According to budget papers, the planning stage is estimated to be completed by 2026-27.

The Budget also allocated funding towards the $535 million Monash Medical Centre redevelopment including expanded maternity care facilities, new operating suites and a new intensive care unit.

Schools

The Keysborough Gardens Primary School is set to receive capital upgrades as part of a $266 million funding package for 44 schools across Victoria.

As part of the 2023-24 Budget, the upgrades are estimated to be completed by 2025-26.

Hallam Secondary College, Cranbourne East Secondary College and Cranbourne Park Primary School are also on the list from the neighbouring municipality.

Freebies

A one-off $400 relief bonus payment for families with children in Government schools later this year will roll out to help families with the cost of living.

The amount can be spent on school uniform, stationery, sporting events, camps and other educational related expenses.

Up to 700,000 students expected to receive the $287 million package, also available to eligible concession card holders at private schools.

The amount will be handed out as vouchers for uniforms and a credit to help students participate in school activities such as camps.

Buses

New Sunday services on the route 800 bus from Dandenong and Chadstone.