Crime Stoppers targets ’wanted 14’

Crime Stoppers Victoria has launched a targeted blitz on Casey’s 14 ‘most wanted’ persons.
CSV chief executive Stella Smith said information was sought from the public to track down the 14 who are wanted on multiple Victoria Police warrants.
“Everyone has a part to play in keeping the community safe and this is a way that people living in the Casey area can help.
“We are asking people in Casey, do you know any of these wanted persons? Share what you know with Crime Stoppers.“
Even the smallest piece of information on the wanted persons could help lead to a conviction, Ms Smith said.
“Your information, even if you are not 100 per cent sure, could be the missing piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve a crime.“
Ms Smith said she understood that people could feel anxious about providing information.
“We want to remind the community that Crime Stoppers is a confidential crime reporting service that does not require you to provide your personal details.”
Any information on the listed persons to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersvic.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Dylan WATSON
AGE: 34
HEIGHT: 180 cm
BUILD: Solid
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Dylan Watson is wanted by police for theft, criminal damage, and driving whilst suspended.
Five warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Watson is known to frequent the Berwick area.
Reference number: WTD2439
Alex SPIRIDON
AGE: 37
HEIGHT: 170 cm
BUILD: Solid
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Bald
COMPLEXION: Fair
Alex Spiridon is wanted by police for failing to answer bail, driving whilst suspended, and unlicensed driving.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Spiridon is known to frequent the Endeavour Hills area.
Reference number: WTD2320
Corey PORTEOUS
AGE: 27
HEIGHT: 180 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Green
HAIR: Blonde
COMPLEXION: Fair
Corey Porteous is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, theft of a motor vehicle, and obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Porteous is known to frequent the Clyde area.
Reference number: WTD2438
Brendan MOORE
AGE: 36
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Brendan Moore is wanted by police for theft, possessing cannabis, and possessing a prohibited weapon.
Nine warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Moore is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.
Reference number: WTD2144
Daniel KERKVLIET
AGE: 32
HEIGHT: 185 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Daniel Kerkvliet is wanted by police for careless driving and driving whilst disqualified.
Six warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Kerkvliet is known to frequent the Hampton Park area.
Reference number: WTD2437
Brodie IDE
AGE: 30
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Brodie Ide is wanted by police for failing to answer bail, contravening a community corrections order and unlicensed driving.
Six warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Ide is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.
Reference number: WTD2440
Jade HOMAN
AGE: 34
HEIGHT: 165 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Blonde
COMPLEXION: Fair
Jade Homan is wanted by police for drug driving and refusing to accompany police for an oral fluid test.
Five warrants have been issued for her arrest.
Homan is known to frequent the Berwick area.
Reference number: WTD2436
Zynal HASSAN
AGE: 35
HEIGHT: 180 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
COMPLEXION: Tanned
Zynal Hassan is wanted by police for intentionally causing injury, theft, and handling
stolen goods.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Hassan is known to frequent the Hallam area.
Reference number: WTD2441
Collis ERNSTZEN
AGE: 39
HEIGHT: 170 cm
BUILD: Solid
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Black
COMPLEXION: Olive
Collis Ernstzen is wanted by police for threatening to inflict serious injury, criminal damage, and driving whilst suspended.
Seven warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Ernstzen is known to frequent the Narre Warren and Berwick areas.
Reference number: WTD2156
Rachael DOCKERY BALLARD
AGE: 27
HEIGHT: 172 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Rachael Dockery Ballard is wanted by police for possessing an imitation firearm, handling stolen goods, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Ten warrants have been issued for her arrest.
Dockery Ballard is known to frequent the Cranbourne North area.
Reference number: WTD2383
Josh DENTITH
AGE: 36
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Thin
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Blonde
COMPLEXION: Fair
Josh Dentith is wanted by police for criminal damage and careless driving.
Six warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Dentith is known to frequent the Cranbourne East area.
Reference number: WTD2435
Matthew BEVERLEY
AGE: 36
HEIGHT: 165 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Brown
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
Matthew Beverley is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, recklessly causing injury, and drink-driving.
Five warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Beverley is known to frequent the Cranbourne area.
Reference number: WTD2434
Bradley BEAVEN
AGE: 49
HEIGHT: 183 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Grey
COMPLEXION: Fair
Bradley Beaven is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing cannabis.
Four warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Beaven is known to frequent the Endeavour Hills area.
Reference number: WTD2443
William BUCKBY
AGE: 25
HEIGHT: 175 cm
BUILD: Medium
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Brown
COMPLEXION: Fair
William Buckby is wanted by police for contravening a community corrections order and theft.
Four warrants have been issued for his arrest.
Buckby is known to frequent the Narre Warren area.
Reference number: WTD2442