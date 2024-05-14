Join National Simultaneous Storytime with Connected Libraries

Connected Libraries (CL) are hosting free storytime events to celebrate the 24th National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday 22 May.

Each year a picture book written and illustrated by an Australian is read simultaneously across libraries, schools, childcare centres, homes, and more.

This year’s book Bowerbird Blues by Aura Parker follows the journey of a bowerbird on a quest for all things blue, whilst feeling something is missing in his life.

The story encourages reflection on environmental pollution and its challenges.

Connected Libraries children’s, youth, and outreach manager Cenza Fulco said reading together would build lasting memories and promote the importance of reading and literacy and its effect on language development from a young age.

“We look forward to welcoming families to our events that include free entry to

Myuna Farm, Reptile Encounters at Bunjil Place Library, and fun storytimes in our libraries,” she said.

Free events are being hosted at five locations across Casey: Manna Gum Community Centre, Bunjil Place Library, Myuna Farm Doveton, Endeavour Hills Library, and Cranbourne Library.

Events are free but bookings are essential, visit: connectedlibraries.org.au/nss2024