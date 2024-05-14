Support child as single mother killed in Hampton Park fatal collision

By Violet Li

A bereaved family has launched a fundraising to cover the funeral and legal expenses following the death of a single mother in the fatal collision in Hampton Park last week.

Daughter, sister, mother, cousin, and niece, 35-year-old Zamira of Narre Warren South died at the scene after her sedan was involved in a head-on collision with a utility on Glasscocks Road at about 7.15am on Tuesday 7 May.

The driver and sole occupant of the utility, a 20-year-old Narre Warren South man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and investigations remain ongoing.

Sister Zainab Hussainpoor said on the GoFundMe page that Zamira had been the sole provider for her son for the past 11 years since he was only two years old.

“As a single mother, she was the sole breadwinner and nurturer for young Husnain, tirelessly working night shifts to support him financially, and missing sleep throughout the day to spend what little time she could with him,” she said.

“As a refugee she faced significant hardship, overcoming numerous obstacles and making many sacrifices to offer the best upbringing she could for Husnain.

“Unfortunately, her life was cut short as she was returning home to pick up her son after a night shift at her job.

“She was killed by a young man who was allegedly speeding, dying on the spot, just minutes away from picking up her son for school.”

Ms Hussainpoor is calling for the community to support Zamira’s son so he can move forward.

“By supporting us financially, you will be helping us cover any immediate funeral expenses and legal expenses related to the death of Zamira. All other funds will go towards supporting Husnain’s upbringing under the custodianship of his grandmother,” she said.

“As his grandmother is a pensioner, any donations made will go a long way towards ensuring Husnain has a promising future ahead, easing the financial burden of these tragic circumstances.

“We hope you can consider the difficulty of the situation our family is facing.

“Support Husnain as you would like others to support your own children in such a situation.”

To help, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-newly-orphaned-muslim-child-single-mother-killed