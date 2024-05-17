Mum and infant abducted in car park

A mother with her infant child has been forced at knifepoint by a kidnapper to buy him computers at stores in the South East.

Kox CIU detectives say the mother and child were abducted after she parked at the Stud Park shopping centre’s supermarket car park about 6pm on 10 May.

As she was exiting her silver Suzuki S Cross, a man armed with a knife forced her back into the driver’s seat and he got in the back seat with her child, police say.

He allegedly forced her to drive to electrical stores at South Gippsland Highway, Cranbourne and Frankston-Dandenong Road, Dandenong and buy Apple MacBooks at several stores.

While she did, the man remained seated in the car with her child.

The offender then drove from the Dandenong store, while the victim was forced to remain in the back seat with her child.

At Robert Booth Reserve, Dandenong, he fled on foot north along the Dandenong Creek path carrying four MacBooks just after 8pm.

The woman and her child were not physically injured.

The man was described as Asian appearance and aged between 20 and 35 years.

He wore a grey-coloured hoodie, with the hood over his head, as well as a green fluro vest over the top of the hoodie and black/grey pants with black running shoes.

He was last seen carrying a shopping bag containing two Apple MacBook Pro computers in their boxes and two boxed Apple MacBook computers under his left arm.

Detectives have released images and CCTV of a man they want for questioning.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au