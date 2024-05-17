Nurses suspend action as deal made with government

By Rachael Ward and Adrian Black, Aap

Nurses have reached an in-principal agreement with the Victorian government and will reopen hospital beds as industrial action slows down.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation members had closed one in four beds and stopped one in four elective surgeries from going ahead as they ramped up their industrial action on Friday.

However, the union called off the escalated action just before 3pm after the parties reached an in-principal agreement.

Victorian branch secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the deal included an “improved wages, allowances and conditions offer“.

“The commitment of our members across the state to their campaign has sharpened everyone’s focus on these negotiations and (the union) was always prepared to work around the clock,“ she said.

Members will continue to participate in stage one of their industrial action, which involves wearing union T-shirts at work, refusing to work overtime and not completing paperwork.

Full details of the deal have not been made public and the union will keep the offer under wraps until a statewide meeting on Monday afternoon.

The union previously rejected a three per cent pay rise with an annual $1500 payment.

According to a statement from the Victorian Government, they are pleased to have reached an in-principle agreement with the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation (ANMF) to “deliver a fair deal to our hardworking nurses and midwives”.

“Following intensive negotiations, the proposed Enterprise Bargaining Agreement will be voted on by the members of the ANMF Victorian branch at 2pm on Monday, 20 May.”