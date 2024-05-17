Park for a Doveton legend

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Doveton community leaders are calling for the untitled Autumn Place park to be named after a humble, huge-hearted local legend.

For decades, the late Agnes O’Brien was widely admired for embodying the spirit of Doveton.

Many kids called her ‘Nanna’, some ‘Aggie’ and others ‘Saint Agnes’.

The single mother-of-four was credited for putting countless kids on the right path, bringing them off the streets and into her home and sport clubs.

Some say she saved numerous lives.

The idea to re-name Doveton’s central park came from Doveton Boxing Club’s Ryan Wilson – one of many inspired by her to help the young.

Growing up in the 1980s, he remembers her picking up litter and visiting the schools urging the students to play footy.

She ran the region’s first Vic Kick Australian Rules juniors program, volunteering tirelessly at Doveton’s football clubs.

“She was always around and helping people – she was one of those people who didn’t want the recognition but she impacted a lot of people’s lives.”

Wilson regards it as a travesty that Agnes hasn’t yet been recognised. And the Autumn Place park and playground is a “good fit”, being a place where Agnes would often reach out to a distressed kid.

The recognition would also right a historical wrong – in that none of Doveton’s parks and reserves are named after Doveton residents.

And just as starkly, none are named after women.

“Doveton has a strong sense of community – my parents have lived here since the 1950’s but a lot of that community spirit is dying,” Wilson says.

“Her story might help inspire people to help others.”

Without a car, Agnes famously used to walk everywhere. Often when she ventured into Dandenong, she would get a lift home from police.

Such was their respect for her, she’d ride in the front of the divvy van, and one of the officers would hunch in the back.

Her son Stephen says the police respected her good work helping kids and families in the Autumn Place park – right opposite the former police station.

“That park was a special place for her. It’s where she’d take kids. And if she saw troubled souls she’d spend a lot of time with them.

“She saved a lot of lives in that park.”

While on a single mum’s pension, she would often look after up to six other kids while their parents worked.

“It was always busy at home. Obviously times were also very tough. What we had was not a lot, but there was a lot of emotional support and love,” Stephen says.

“Right up until her passing, some of those kids still called her ‘Nanna’.”

During the footy season, she’d ask her son to pick a friend who was struggling. And she’d take the two of them to a VFL game.

Agnes was a big believer in sport to keep kids out of trouble. Any kids up to no good would be encouraged to play.

At the footy club, she did it all and often gave up her weekends. Team manager, canteen worker, Vic Kick organizer, vice-president.

“Everything that needed to be done, she would say yes.”

Stephen has followed in her footsteps, coaching and mentoring young charges at Cranbourne Football Club.

“She’s my inspiration. I remember when she passed, someone posted on social media that for a lady who had nothing, she gave her all.

“My sister replied she had more than most.

“She might not have had a car and nice house. She just had the biggest heart, just an ability to help others.”

Born in Portafairy just outside Belfast in Ireland, Agnes was one of 11 children. In her teens, she already showed her immense care for people and trained as a nurse.

At 18, she and her sister took a boat out to Australia for a new life.

After an arduous three-month journey, her sister decided to return home as soon as they reached Sydney’s docks.

But Agnes stayed, married, later left her husband with her four kids and settled in a commission house in Doveton in 1976.

“Doveton was an incredibly hard, tough place and mum loved it,” her son says.

“She loved the people as they were who they were, nothing fake, called it as it was, but were loyal, she thrived and took pride in being a battler.”

When the idea of renaming the park was raised, Stephen said it was “mind blowing” and “humbling”.

“It would be a great way to honour her legacy

“Ryan (Wilson) and the boxing club are getting kids off the streets to see a way out and see a future for themselves.

“It means the world to me – the people who came up with the idea are the ones who are continuing her legacy.”

The proposal has been enthusiastically backed by Agnes’s children, a past police officer at Doveton as well as the Doveton Eumemmerring Township Association (DETA) and Bruce MP Julian Hill.

DETA chair Stefan Koomen said it was disappointing that Casey Council hadn’t responded more than a year after Wilson made his submission.

“The main thing is we want to have our local history recognised.

“Women like Agnes need to be recognised or their contributions will be lost.”

It’s crucial to not only celebrate Agnes’s name, but also to depict her story on a plaque, Koomen says.

“The change is definitely warranted. The playground is literally just called Autumn Place Playground.”

Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Brien, not related to Agnes, also wrote a glowing tribute in support of renaming the park after the “true, selfless local hero”.

“No job was too big or small and they were always done with a smile, a kind word and a real hustle which was a unique characteristic of Agnes.

“From my perspective it is sad she isn’t here to see it as for too long it was just accepted and acknowledged only by those who knew her.

“It is never too late to acknowledge great people who made a real and important difference.”

The senior police officer grew up playing football with the Doveton Junior Football Club. There was no more important or harder-working volunteer than Agnes, he said.

“I was one of many young people who without the support of volunteers at the club may have gone either way with our life choices.

“Working or absent fathers were a regular issue and in some cases these clubs were our most important support system, teaching us team values, respect, discipline and where needed genuine emotional support.”

Bruce MP Julian Hill said Agnes dedicated her life to “uplifting the Doveton community”.

“A truly selfless individual, it is only right that Agnes’ legacy is commemorated in the place that meant so much to her.

“I hope the Casey City Council decide to support this proposal and recognise the outstanding impact of the late Agnes O’Brien on our community.

“It would also be one worthy small step to addressing the dearth of public places named after women in our community.”

Casey Council growth and investment acting manager Nick Felstead said the naming proposal must undergo a review to ensure it complies with State Government guidelines as well as the rules of Geographic Names Victoria (GNV).

“The proposal to name the park at 29 Autumn Place, Doveton after Agnes O’Brien, along with letters of recommendation and a letter of consent is currently under review and we will endeavour to provide an outcome for the submitter once finalised.

“To better support gender equity in our commemorative and place names across Casey, Council has implemented a program and endorsed guidelines in accordance with GNV for the naming of new recreation reserves and community facilities.

“This is part of Council’s commitment to increase gender equity in the naming process to recognise the many people who have left their mark on Casey.”