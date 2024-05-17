Three men charged following Cranbourne evasion

Police have charged three men who allegedly evaded police in Cranbourne yesterday, Wednesday 15 May.

Of the three men, two, one 24 years old and the other 43 years old, are from Cranbourne North and West respectively.

The 24-year-old man was charged with 67 offences, which included the intentional aggravated exposure of an emergency worker to risk by driving, innumerable thefts, and theft of motor vehicle.

He will be appearing at the Magistrate’s Court later today.

Officers first observed a Nissan Patrol supposedly driving erratically on Thomposons Road around 11:50am.

At some point, it was believed that one of the occupants exited the Nissan before allegedly stealing a Mercedes from a dealership in Moorabbin.

With assistance from the Air Wing, both vehicles were followed before the Mercedes rammed a Critical Response Incident Response Team vehicle; the officers inside were not injured.

Later on, the Mercedes then collided with a pole before the driver, the 24-year-old Cranbourne North man was arrested.

The Nissan Patrol was dumped before the remaining four occupants got into a third vehicle, where they were then arrested by Special Operations Group members on Belgrave-Hallam Road a short time later.

The 43-year-old suspect was charged with possession of drug of dependence and was bailed to appear before the Dandenong Magistrate’s Court on 21 June.

A 37-year-old Narre Warren man and a 31-year-old Berwick man were released pending further inquiries.

Another 37-year-old man from Dandenong North was charged with carjacking and the theft of a motor vehicle.