15 years of dedication

By Violet Li

As the country is in the middle of National Volunteer Week, Monash Health is celebrating the dedication of one of its long-serving volunteers Vicky Cooper, who has helped create exceptional experiences for the past 15 years.

The 76-year-old Doveton resident volunteers once a fortnight at Dandenong Hospital and at least once a week at the aged care service Chestnut Gardens.

She used to help more often in the hospital with its library and floral arrangements, and now she focuses on the Chestnut Gardens, where she hosts bingo every week.

She also supports the well-being team on special occasions, including dressing up as Santa for Christmas and cooking BBQ on public holidays.

Vicky said the people she met and became friendly with were the reasons she stuck with the volunteering.

“It’s the pleasure you get out of seeing people smile,” she said.

“People are so grateful because they just don’t have time to do all the things with all their workload. It’s sort of boring stuff, but I just sit there and do it, and it’s good, and they’re just so nice and really grateful for it, so that’s why I do it.”

Vicky volunteers alongside 19-year-old Jamie Nhor and 35-year-old Fiona Ly, who are just as passionate about making a positive impact in the community and get great joy from volunteering alongside Vicky.

“I enjoy volunteering at Chestnut Gardens, as I feel that I give back to the community. I have a genuine desire to improve the lives of the people around me and have a positive impact on people, even if it’s a slight one,” Jamie said.

“I particularly admire that not only is a patient’s physical health taken into consideration in aged care, but also their mental health as well. Mental health to me is just as important as one’s physical health.”

Fiona said that she and Vicky were always making each other and the residents laugh, making their volunteering visits together special.

Monash Health volunteer coordinator Vicky Vasilopoulos said she appreciated the work Vicky had contributed to the organisation.

“Vicky attends most of the functions that take place and enjoys dedicating her time to each of her visits. Her commitment over the 15 years has been incredible to both Monash Health sites and I cannot thank her enough,” she said.