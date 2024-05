Bodybuilder jailed for 31 years for murdering partner

by Tara Cosoleto, AAP

A bodybuilder who used six knives to stab his partner to death in a frenzied attack in Kassan Gardens, Endeavour Hills has been thrown behind bars for up to 31 years.

Sven Lindemann, 52, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to the murder of Monique Lezsak at her home on May 30, 2023, hours after she broke up with him.

Ms Lezsak’s daughter, known in court under the pseudonym Lily, heard yelling from a bedroom ensuite and ran to see her mother being attacked by Lindemann.

He stabbed his former partner, strangled her and dragged her through the house.

Lily tried to stop Lindemann, kicking him and twice pulling the knife out of his hands, but he kept grabbing more weapons.

He used six knives in total, breaking two of them, as he inflicted the fatal stab wounds to Ms Lezsak’s head, neck and chest.

Lily also suffered five wounds during the attack.

In sentencing Lindemann on Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said Lindemann had killed his partner in a “violent and frenzied” fashion.

“You were motivated by jealousy, rage and a sense of entitlement,” the justice said.

Justice Hollingworth said Lindemann was lucky he didn’t injure Lily more seriously, noting the young girl was incredibly brave.

The judge found Lindemann had no genuine remorse for his actions and he continued to blame Ms Lezsak.

She jailed him for 31 years but he will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Lindemann remained emotionless as his sentence was handed down and he was led out of the courtroom.

Some of Ms Lezsak’s supporters smiled and hugged.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14