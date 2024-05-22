Ram-raid attempt at Hallam tobacconist

Police are investigating an attempted ram-raid burglary at a tobacconist outlet in Hallam.

A vehicle was driven into the shop’s roller-shutter entrance in Spring Square about 2.30am on Wednesday 22 May.

“The offenders were unable to gain access to the premises and drove off leaving the roller shutter damaged,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“The investigation is ongoing and at this stage it is unknown if it Is linked to any other incidents.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au