Motorcyclist dies after Chandler Rd crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car on Chandler Road, Keysborough last night (27 May).

Police say the Noble Park man was ejected from the motorbike when it collided with a car turning right from Elmbank Drive about 7.30pm.

Members of the public performed CPR on him at the scene, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening-injuries where he later died.

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old Noble Park woman, stopped at the scene and was not injured.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol members are investigating.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au