New role for MP Richardson

In an Australian first, Moordialloc MP Tim Richardson has been appointed as a Parliamentary Secretary for Men’s Behaviour Change.

The move was part of a Parliamentary secretary reshuffle announced by Premier Jacinta Allan on Tuesday 28 May.

Ms Allan said the position continued the Government’s priority of “ending the tragedy of deaths of Victorian women at the hands of men”.

“This is the first position of its kind in Australia – and will focus largely on the influence the internet and social media have on boys’ and men’s attitudes towards women and building respectful relationships.”

In other moves, Josh Bull will become Parliamentary Secretary for Infrastructure Delivery – combining his role in transport and Mr Richardson’s former role as parliamentary secretary for health infrastructure.

Nina Taylor will become Parliamentary Secretary for Education, replacing ex-Labor member Darren Cheeseman who was dumped from the caucus in April.

Sheena Watt will be Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Services to help “make sure Victoria is prepared for natural disasters that happen with increasing frequency, and assist communities as they respond to and recover from emergencies”.