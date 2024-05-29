Legal service overwhelmed, underfunded

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An overwhelmed South East community legal centre is facing “tough decisions” due to what it says is chronic underfunding from governments.

South-East Monash Legal Service executive director Kristen Wallwork says the service has no funding certainty beyond mid-2025, even while its phones are running off the hook and appointments are booked out by 10am Mondays.

“Many of those missed calls are women at risk of homelessness or violence.

“With only 13 months of funding remaining and no security beyond June 2025, SMLS faces tough decisions about how we will be able to provide these essential services to our communities.

“The consequences will be felt by individuals and communities alike.”

Underfunding at SMLS – which is based in Narre Warren and Springvale – was already putting its essential services at risk, Wallwork says.

“Ongoing, chronic underfunding is forcing community legal centres around the country to turn away over 1000 people daily, reduce services, and close outreach programs.”

It was also causing burnout to its team of lawyers, social workers, community workers, youth workers and financial counsellors.

Clients rely on the SMLS for help with “basic human needs” such as shelter, protection from violence and financial security, Wallwork says.

They include victims with sometimes a myriad of issues such as family violence, sexual harrassment and assault, unfair dismissal, wage theft, access to housing, health care and debt.

It is also an essential part of the family violence service system, Wallwork says.

“We work to help victims/survivors to navigate the often-overwhelming legal system and rebuild their lives with dignity and security.”

Ahead of the Federal Budget, peak body Community Legal Centres Australia lobbied for an extra, urgent $125 million for the centres in 2024-’25 as well as an ongoing funding commitment beyond June 2025.

The Budget delivered an additional $9.3 million for community legal centres and $8.6 million for Family Violence Prevention Legal Services – as part of a $44 million boost for the legal assistance sector.

There was no announcement on funding beyond mid 2025.

Wallwork said the budget created an “unprecedented level of uncertainty” for the sector.

“Both the state and federal budgets have failed to properly address the gap in funding, or provide funding security for future years.

“When it comes to addressing the family violence crisis in Australia, we owe it to victims and survivors – and their children – to do more.”