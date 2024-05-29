Second tobacco store targeted in Spring Square

Police are investigating a second attack on tobacco shops in Spring Square, Hallam in the past week.

Taskforce Lunar detectives say the rear of an outlet was set alight in a “targeted attack” about 5.20am on Wednesday 29 May.

“There was no one inside at the time of the incident and the fire caused damage to the shop,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“The offenders fled the scene prior to police arrival and investigators are treating the fire as a targeted attack.”

FRV firefighters were called out to the blaze and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes.

A community advice warning about the blaze was issued.

Last week, a vehicle rammed into the front shutter door of another tobacco outlet in Spring Square.

Police described the incident in the early hours of 22 May as an attempted burglary.

Recently, councils recently sent letters on behalf of Victoria Police to landlords warning of the risks involving arson attacks on tobacco stores.

“The purpose of the letter is to highlight to landlords the current risks around businesses operating who are engaged in illicit activity, and the risk they present.

“This includes the risk to current insurance arrangements as well as the potential for nearby businesses and properties to be adversely impacted by the fires and other criminal activity.”

Crime Command’s Acting Commander Jason Kelly said the attacks on tobacco outlets had run 15 months with a significant number of arrests.

“More than ever, assistance and information from store owners, staff, other shop owners and members of the community is crucial.

“We acknowledge we need to look at innovative ways to target this issue.

“One way of doing this is by speaking to those who own these properties and lease them to people actively engaging in organised crime.”

Any information on the incidents to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au