Three teens arrested after alleged brawl

Three teenagers have been arrested after an alleged episode of “erratic driving”, a multi-vehicle crash and a fight between two groups of males in Narre Warren and Narre Warren North this morning (29 May).

Police say the brawl occurred near Ryelands Drive, Narre Warren North, with one of the males injured at a nearby service station.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested three teenage males in Narre Warren North Road just before 8am. They were taken in for questioning.

Any information or dash cam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au