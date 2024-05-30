Eight ‘teen youth gang members’ arrested after Narre Warren North fracas

Eight teen gang members have been arrested after a car crash and brawl between two groups in Narre Warren North, police say.

An Audi, Maserati and Holden Commodore were reportedly being driven erratically on Narre Warren North Road about 7.30am on Wednesday 29 May.

Shortly afterwards, the three cars collided on Narre Warren North Road, near Ryelands Drive.

A fight broke out between two groups of youths associated with the vehicles, with one of the groups seeking refuge in a nearby service station, police say.

Some males from the rival group armed with axes and machetes then allegedly tried to enter the servo on Narre Warren North Road.

An 18-year-old man from one of the groups was seriously injured and later taken to hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, police say.

A 16-year-old Wallan boy, a 17-year-old Cranbourne North boy and a 17-year-old Narre Warren boy were arrested by police on Narre Warren North Road just before 8am.

Five teenagers were arrested at a Casey shopping centre shortly after midday.

They comprised an 18-year-old Mulgrave man, 18-year-old Cranbourne North man, 17-year-old Doveton boy, 15-year-old Doveton boy and 15-year-old Cranbourne South boy.

The teens were taken in for questioning by police.

Victoria Police is continuing to target youth gangs as part of Operation Alliance.

In the past year, Operation Alliance has led to the arrest of 403 youth gang members a combined 1,362 times – more than three times each.

Over 3,600 charges have been laid in relation to these matters.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au