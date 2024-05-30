Five charged after youth brawl in Narre Warren North

Two men and three teenagers have been charged in relation to an alleged car crash and brawl in Narre Warren North yesterday (May 29).

At about 7.30am yesterday members of the public reported an Audi, Maserati and Holden Commodore allegedly driving erratically on Narre Warren North Road, police say.

Shortly afterwards these vehicles were allegedly involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Narre Warren North Road, near Ryelands Drive.

Two groups of alleged offenders associated with the vehicles were said to be involved in a brawl at a service station on Narre Warren North Road.

An 18-year-old man from one of the groups was injured and subsequently transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A 15-year-old Cranbourne North boy and a 15-year-old Doveton boy were charged with attempted aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. They were remanded to appear before a Children’s Court at a later date.

An 18-year-old Mulgrave man and a 24-year-old Cranbourne North man were charged with aggravated home invasion, attempted aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

They were remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

A 17-year-old Doveton boy was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was bailed to appear before a Children’s Court on 31 May.

Two other 16-year-old males, from Cranbourne South and Doveton, are currently assisting police.

An 18-year-old Narre Warren man was arrested and released pending further enquiries.