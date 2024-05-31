First-ever truck ‘impound’ in Hallam

Victoria Police have issued its first-ever notice to surrender a heavy vehicle after pulling over a truck on Princes Highway, Hallam.

The truck was detected by Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers about 2pm on Thursday 30 May.

The 33-year-old driver from Berwick was found to have a suspended license due to a prior drink-driving offence.

He was issued a notice to surrender the truck for 30 days at a cost of $675. The surrendering of a heavy vehicle is equivalent to a vehicle impound.

Police say the driver will be charged on summons with driving whilst suspended and breaching an alcohol interlock condition.

“Victoria Police will continue to target drivers of heavy vehicles who do not have valid licences,” a spokesperson said.