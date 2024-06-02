Myuna’s accessibility boost

By Casey Neill

Visitor numbers are booming at Myuna Farm, and it’s now even more accessible.

The upgraded Pavilion has ramp access, a Changing Places all-abilities toilet, a new viewing platform, and fresh kitchen facilities.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams joined City of Casey Chair of Administrators Noelene Duff, Riding Develops Abilities (RDA) Victoria president Tanya Twaits, and other guests to officially open the Myuna Farm Pavilion Improvements Project on Friday 24 May.

The Doveton community farm offers events, workshops, school excursions and interactive animal experiences, and is home to several programs including RDA.

Attendance at the attraction is up 30 per cent this year, with about 220,000 people to pass through the gates by the financial year’s end.

The council worked alongside RDA volunteers to identify opportunities to enhance The Pavilion’s functionality and improve the farm experience for all.

RDA provides equine assisted activities for people with disabilities at Myuna with a team of seven horses and countless volunteers.

The State Government’s Growing Suburbs Fund contributed $351,105 to upgrade its base, The Pavilion, and Casey $30,895.

Ms Williams said the project would have an enormous impact for such a relatively small investment.

“We’re pleased to support upgrades to these popular community facilities so more people can enjoy them now and into the future,” she said.

“I’m thrilled that this funding is making a difference to the families and children who come to visit Myuna Farm, giving them the opportunity to interact with animals and learn about Australian farming and sustainability.”

At the launch, Ms Duff noted a child had been quite agitated while waiting for their RDA session but was totally calm once on their horse.

“What a great facility and what a great organisation,” she said.

“What has been achieved here has been part of ensuring this area is accessible to everyone.”

Ms Duff said many valuable organisations operated from the space daily.

“It was important for the council to hear the challenges these groups face and how we can support their ongoing operations and address building compliance concerns,” she said.

Ms Twaits acknowledged RDA’s 30-odd year partnership with Casey.

“What a wonderful facility,” she said.

Her son, Owen, is an RDA participant and looks forward to his weekly 50-minute session. She looks forward to hearing his shrieks of joy.

“It’s the way it brings him to life,” Ms Twaits said.

She said the program helped riders to build strength and motor skills, gain confidence, and enjoy freedom of movement and a sense of calm.

“They all have their own needs and goals,” she said.

“The smile that lights up their face is just incredible to see.”