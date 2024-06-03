Cultures tied by a dream

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Cambodian Buddhist place of worship in Springvale South is said to be among the forerunners for reconciliation.

In the early 1990’s, Wat Buddharangsi monastery in Clarke Road was among the first to create a monument recognizing Aboriginal people as traditional custodians of the land.

Spokesperson Thayhorn Yim said it was the start of a “special bond” between two cultures.

“One of our elder members who resided at the temple dreamt that she was visited by an old Aboriginal man.

“He told her he was the owner of the land that we recently bought, and lived under a big tree in the north of the block bordering the Springvale tip.

“While the tree had long disappeared, the old man said it was his home and he needed a shelter.

“He asked for a hut to be built and in return promised to look after the construction of our temple.”

It led to the monastery agreeing to build a hut. At festival times, food and flowers were ceremoniously offered at the site.

“Then the Aboriginal monument was built to reminiscence to honour the Aboriginal people as the traditional landowners in front of the entry corner as a welcome place.

“The story has then kept telling our guests about the cultural bond and the dreams.”

Later that decade, the temple’s monument was acknowledged by the Healesville-based Wurundjeri Aboriginal Commission.

In a series of events, Mr Yim and Wurundjeri elder and Commissioner James Wardin both created handprints in Healesville that were later installed at Wat Buddharangsi.

“A smoking ceremony to cleanse the body and mind of bad spirits was held,” Mr Yim recalled.

Then-mayor Kevin Walsh, councillor Roz Blades, Holt MP Anthony Byrne and Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network president Reverend Janet Turpie-Johnstone attended.

A crowd of 150 gathered at the tracks of Police Paddocks Reserve in Dandenong North to hear of the killing and massacres of Aboriginal people during early European settlement, Mr Yim said.